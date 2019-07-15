Jackery batteries top off a MacBook when no outlet is around, priced from $89

Jackery via Amazon is offering its Portable Power Station Explorer 160 for $117.99 shipped for Amazon Prime members. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This power bank sports a massive 46400mAh battery, allowing you to easily charge a MacBook or iPad while traveling, camping, or during power outages. It’ll fully recharge in 5 hours, ensuring it’s ready to go after catching a night of sleep. Ports include AC, USB-C, 2x USB-A, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. We recently reviewed a Jackery Power Station, check it out to read our impressions. Continue reading to find additional Jackery batteries on sale via Prime.

More Jackery gear on sale:

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 features:

High capacity generator power station: 167Wh (46,400mah/3.6V), much bigger capacity than similar power station; Equipped with 1 AC inverter(110V 60Hz 100W 150W Peak), 1 USB-C port(5V 3A), 2 smart fit USB-A ports (5V 2.4A) and 1* standard DC 12V port (12V/7A); It can charge everything from smartphones,tablets and laptops to cameras,Nintendo and drones; It could power other devices while recharge itself. Affords power while camping off-grid, at festivals, fishing hunting and short blackouts

Quiet generator & clean power eco-friendly: Jackery Explorer 160 is equipped with a lithium battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! To recharge it, simply plug the unit into a wall socket, a car or a solar panel (sold separately). Full charge takes 5 hours by wall socket and car, and 8-10 hours by solar panel depending on weather

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!