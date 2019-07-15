Smartphone Accessories: JBL FREE True Wireless Earbuds $100 ($50 off), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Gen. 2 for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy as well as at JBL. Normally $150, that’s good for a $50 discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date. JBL’s true wireless earbuds let you enjoy four hours of audio playback per charge. They pack JBL’s signature sound quality and with the charging case you can go days without having to plug into an outlet. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Perceive every detail of your music with this pair of JBL wireless headphones. The 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response lets you enjoy the full range of sound, while the in-line microphone provides an effortless switch to hands-free calls. Featuring 5.6mm dynamic drivers, these JBL wireless headphones supply rich, resonant bass for your enjoyment.

