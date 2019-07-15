Stock up on J.Crew Mercantile at Amazon with up to 50% off, today only

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select J.Crew Mercantile clothing. Prices are for Prime members and free shipping applies on all items. Joggers are very popular this season and J.Crew Mercantile’s option for men is on sale for $25, which is down from the original rate of $47. This style can be worn now and throughout fall and winter. It also features a drawstring waist and large pockets for additional comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the 10-Inch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans are very trendy and on sale for just $28. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $40. Their wide legs and high-waist are flattering.

Our top picks for women include:

