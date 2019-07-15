Stock up on J.Crew Mercantile at Amazon with up to 50% off, today only

- Jul. 15th 2019 2:19 pm ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select J.Crew Mercantile clothing. Prices are for Prime members and free shipping applies on all items. Joggers are very popular this season and J.Crew Mercantile’s option for men is on sale for $25, which is down from the original rate of $47. This style can be worn now and throughout fall and winter. It also features a drawstring waist and large pockets for additional comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the 10-Inch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans are very trendy and on sale for just $28. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $40. Their wide legs and high-waist are flattering.

Our top picks for women include:

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
