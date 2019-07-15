Amazon slashes 45% off Lutron’s HomeKit Two Light Switch Starter Kit: $83

Amazon is offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Light Switch Starter Kit for $82.73 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $77 off the typical rate there, beats the next best sale price at Home Depot by $32, and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. I’ve been using these light switches for years and currently own four. Support for HomeKit, Assistant, Alexa, Nest, and many more, make these switches a platform agnostic solution worth adding to any smart home. Installation is quick and easy, typically taking fifteen minutes or less. Two included Pico remotes provide additional switches that can be placed anywhere throughout your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Lutron Caseta Starter Kit features:

Connects with more leading Smart Home brands (including Alexa, Apple Home Kit, the Google Assistant, Nest, Serena shades, and Sonos) than any other leading smart lighting control brand

Easy to set up and schedule lights so your family will always come back to a well-lit home

Lights can automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time

Smart Away feature turns lights on and off randomly when you are traveling

Use with voice assistant, Pico remote, or smartphone via the FREE Lutron iOS and Android

