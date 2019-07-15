Amazon offers MVMT watches at 30% off to elevate your look this summer

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering 30% off on MVMT men’s and women’s watches. Prices are for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the 45 MM Men’s Analog Minimalist Watch for $66.50. Regularly priced at $95, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This watch will elevate any look and it can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, its leather details are timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

For women, the MVMT Bloom Watch is absolutely stunning and it’s priced at $105, which is $45 off the original rate. I love the pink face of this watch and its sleek details. It also has a silver bracelet detailing that’s elegant and can be dressed up or down seamlessly.

MVMT Analog Minimalist Watch features:

QUINTESSENTIAL MINIMALIST PIECE- a modern classic with a 45 MM Case and higher profile that sits nicely on the wrist

SOPHISTICATED MOVEMENT- Battery powered 3 hand Miyota Quartz movement

DURABLE AND WATER RESISTANT- Weatherproof up to 3 ATM/30 Meters. Perfect for carefree everyday use but should not be submerged in water. Glass case made of hardened mineral crystal for enhanced durability

DESIGNED IN THE USA- Premium on-trend Watches and accessories, designed at our headquarters in Los Angeles.

TWO YEAR GUARANTEE- We’re so confident you’ll love what we do that we offer a two-year guarantee on everything we make

