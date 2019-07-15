Track your blood pressure w/ this $24.50 Prime shipped monitor (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Omron 5 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $24.49 Prime shipped as part of its Prime Day extravaganza. This is down from its $40 regular rate marking one of the best deals we’ve seen historically here. If you’ve got high blood pressure, this is a great way to monitor it at home. This model holds up to 100 readings in its memory so you can easily recall showing your doctor if you feel something is wrong. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep your blood pressure monitor safe in this carrying case for just $10 Prime shipped. Not only will it protect it when you’re going back and forth to the doctor, but it also helps to keep you organized so you always know just where everything is.

Pick up Bluetooth connectivity and Alexa capabilities for $40 with the Omron 10 Series Blood Pressure Monitor. Though the above model is great for portability and budget-friendliness, the 10 Series is packed full of great smart features for those who would prefer that.

Omron 5 Series Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Up to two users can measure, store and review up to 50 blood pressure readings each (total 100 readings with date/time stamps)

Omron is the #1 recommended home blood pressure monitor brand by doctors and pharmacists for clinically-accurate home monitoring

Contoured soft cuff is designed to comfortably fit standard and large adult arm circumferences from 9 to 17 inches in circumference

Package includes one blood pressure monitor; one wide-range, contoured soft cuff; quick start guide; instruction manual and 4 AA batteries

