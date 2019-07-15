Greenies and other pet treats are up to 50% off for Prime Day

As one of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Greenies and other pet favorites. Prices are as marked for Prime members only. Free shipping applies for all orders. Notable is the Greenies Flavors Teenie Dental Dog Treats 96-pack at $19.59. Matched on Chewy with free shipping for orders over $49. Regularly $28, which is Petco’s current asking price, this matches the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday 2018. These are designed for dogs weighing between 5 and 15 pounds. They help fight tartar, plaque, and bad dog breath. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.
Today’s sale includes cat treats, too, like the Temptations 16-ounce Classic Treats in Dairy for $5.59. Regularly around $8, this is a hair above the Amazon all-time low. These treats are crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside. They’re a favorite among the feline population in my household. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 5,000 cat lovers on Amazon. Shop the rest of the Prime Day pet favorites sale here.
Greenies Flavors Teenie Dental Dog Treats:
- The unique texture of GREENIES Dog Chews cleans down to the gumline to fight plaque and tartar and freshen breath
- GREENIES Treats for Dogs are veterinarian recommended and accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC)
- Bursting with breath-freshening mint flavor, treat your dog fantastically with these natural dog treats
