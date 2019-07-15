Greenies and other pet treats are up to 50% off for Prime Day

As one of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Greenies and other pet favorites. Prices are as marked for Prime members only. Free shipping applies for all orders. Notable is the Greenies Flavors Teenie Dental Dog Treats 96-pack at $19.59. Matched on Chewy with free shipping for orders over $49. Regularly $28, which is Petco’s current asking price, this matches the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday 2018. These are designed for dogs weighing between 5 and 15 pounds. They help fight tartar, plaque, and bad dog breath. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Today’s sale includes cat treats, too, like the Temptations 16-ounce Classic Treats in Dairy for $5.59. Regularly around $8, this is a hair above the Amazon all-time low. These treats are crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside. They’re a favorite among the feline population in my household. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 5,000 cat lovers on Amazon. Shop the rest of the Prime Day pet favorites sale here.

Greenies Flavors Teenie Dental Dog Treats:

The unique texture of GREENIES Dog Chews cleans down to the gumline to fight plaque and tartar and freshen breath

GREENIES Treats for Dogs are veterinarian recommended and accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC)

Bursting with breath-freshening mint flavor, treat your dog fantastically with these natural dog treats

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!