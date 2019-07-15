Sweep up the savings with 20%+ off Roomba Robotic Vacuums from $230, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is discounting a selection of iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums by 20% or more. Exclusive for Prime members, these deals start at $229.99 shipped with the Roomba 690. Normally selling for $298, that’s good for a 22% price drop and is a new all-time low. iRobot’s Roomba 890 features a 90-minute runtime and a 3-stage vacuuming system to thoroughly clean your home. It also works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as your smartphone, to further simplify the cleaning process. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,700 customers. Head below for more.
Other notable robotic vacuum deals:
- Roomba 891: $300 (Reg. $450)
- Roomba 980: $550 (Reg. $899)
- Ecovacs Deebot 500: $170 (Reg. $280)
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 + Echo Dot: $182 (Reg. $330)
iRobot Roomba 690 features:
Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba® 690 robot vacuum. The patented 3-stage cleaning system is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Dirt detect™ sensors alert the Roomba robot vacuum to clean more thoroughly on concentrated areas of dirt. Just press clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot home app.
