Simplify your home theater with these universal remotes from $20 this Prime Day

- Jul. 15th 2019 8:35 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV at $19.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down $5 from its going rate for a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you already have an Apple TV remote, you know how annoying it can be to have to grab the TV’s remote to turn it on or off and change the input. That’s where Sideclick comes in, going on the side of your Apple TV remote to give you more features in a smaller package. Also available for Roku at the same price. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted that Newegg is offering the Logitech Harmony 655 Universal Remote in refurbished condition for $34.99 shipped. This is down from its new price of $70, a sale price of $50 at Best Buy, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. This is a great way to unify your entire home theater with a single remote. You’ll be able to command up to 10 devices with the Harmony 655. A 90-day warranty is provided. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you want something a little smarter, the Logitech Harmony Smart Control is down to $43 right now. Normally $70, Harmony Smart Control gives your iPhone command over your home theater system as well as the included remote.

Want to unify your setup for an even better deal? GE’s Universal Remote Control is just $9 Prime shipped. Though it’s not quite as feature-packed or elegant looking like the above models, it gets the job done just the same.

Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV features:

  • Slim universal remote attachment for Apple TV
  • Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, soundbar, Blu-ray, and Apple TV all-in-one
  • Easy to program. Must have your original device remote to program Sideclick.
  • Apple TV player remote not included
  • Compatible with Apple TV black touchpad generation 4 remotes (not compatible with silver 2-3 gen)
