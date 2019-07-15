Prime Day 2019 SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker deals at up to $50 off

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering some notable deals on the SodaStream kits with prices starting from $50. All of today’s offers are for Prime members only. One standout here is the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $119.99 shipped. This model sells for $120 on its own without the extra goodies. You’re looking at roughly $15 in bottles, about $35 worth of extra Co2, on top of the two bottles of Zero Calorie Fruit Drops. You’re saving nearly $50 or more on the regularly $166 bundle. Similar packages go for around $150 direct from SodaStream. You’ll be making your own sparkling water in minutes with this kit. Each of the included Co2 cylinders can make up to 60 liters of water. Rated 4+ stars. More details and deals below.
More Prime Day SodaStream Deals:
- Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $80 (Reg. $130)
- Jet Sparkling Water Maker $50 (Reg. $60+)
SodaStream Fizzi One Touch:
- Turns plain water into sparkling water in seconds.
- Includes: jet sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter carbonating bottles, and (2) fruit drops 40ml flavors; mango and raspberry
- Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation.
- Compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles.
- Add in our unsweetened fruit drops for a healthy and delicious hydration alternative.Avoid using abrasive cleaners or sharp tools to clean
