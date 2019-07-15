Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Over The Top Tower Defense, Airmail, more

- Jul. 15th 2019 9:48 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Ultimate Food Value Diary, OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense, Airmail – Your Mail With You, Earth 3D, Farming Simulator 17 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ultimate Food Value Diary: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Translate!!: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: eBoy FixPix: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Airmail – Your Mail With You: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: T2T Pro: Speech Translation: $3 (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Land Air Sea Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Farming Simulator 17: $20 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Best Prime Day Game Deals from $10: Rage 2, Sekiro, Pokemon, Spider-Man, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pinball Breaker Forever: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: 17 Mini Games For Watch & Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

