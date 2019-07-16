adidas golf apparel, shoes and accessories from $31 Prime shipped (30% off)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering 30% off select adidas Golf apparel, shoes and accessories for Prime members. All orders get free shipping. Boost your golf game with the men’s Tech Response Golf Shoes at $35. That’s down from their original rate of $50 and an Amazon all-time low. These shoes were made with lightweight and breathable material so you stay comfortable throughout your golf game. Plus, they have a 6-spike construction for traction and stability. With over 1,600 reviews from happy Amazon customers, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Another standout from this sale is the men’s Ultimate 365 Golf Shorts for $31, which is down from their original rate of $65. These shorts are infused with stretch for comfort and feature UPF 50+ sun protection. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Our top picks from the Amazon adidas Golf Sale include:

