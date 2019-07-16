Ergobaby carriers and sleepers at 40% off during Amazon’s Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon has select Ergobaby products at 40% off. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the Ergobaby Carrier 360 All Carry Positions Baby Carrier with Cool Air Mesh in Onyx Black for $99. This carrier is usually priced at $160 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. Its mesh material is breathable for you and the baby. Plus, it features padded shoulder straps for comfort and it comes in three color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Ergobaby Sleeping Bag at $15, which is actually 50% off the original rate. This sleeping bag is made to be easy to snap on and off. Plus, it’s machine washable for convenience. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ergobaby All Carry 360 Mesh Carrier features:

Ergobaby stands by our products so you can carry your precious cargo with confidence. If you find a manufacturing or material defect, Ergobaby will replace your carrier or part at no charge. That’s the ErgoPromise.

COMFORTABLE & ERGONOMIC: Adjustable bucket seat supports your baby in a natural “M” position facing in or out in all carry positions as baby grows.

NEWBORN TO TODDLER: Carrier fits babies ~4-36 months (12-33lbs) without an infant insert and ~0-4 months (7-12lbs) with the insert (sold separately).

COMFORTABLE FOR YOU: Wide wraparound waistband maximizes comfort especially post C-section and provides lower back support. Allows for breastfeeding.

CUSTOM FIT: Padded shoulder straps help evenly distribute baby’s weight and adjust to fit multiple wearers (waistband 26-52″, shoulder straps 28-48”).

