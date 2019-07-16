AmazonBasics Luggage Sale cuts up to 35% off hardside sets, duffels and more

Amazon is currently offering up to 35% off its AmazonBasics luggage, just in time for summer vacation plans. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the AmazonBasics 28-Inch Hardside Spinner Luggage for $68 shipped. Regularly priced at $100, that’s an Amazon all-time low. I personally love traveling with hardside luggage and it helps to keep your essentials secure. This suitcase also features a TSA lock and spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 700 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout from this sale is the AmazonBasics Sports Duffel for $22.43, which is usually priced at $28. This duffle bag is spacious and a perfect option for traveling or to use at the gym. It also has two carrying options and a mesh exterior pocket that’s great to access essentials quickly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage features:

Premium hardside spinner luggage for weekend getaways or international carry-on; built-In TSA lock

Protective hard shell made of supremely durable, yet flexible, polycarbonate material (instead of ABS like the original); choice of stylish color

Fully lined interior with divider; compression pad helps free up space; 150D-polyester interior organizer with 3 zippered pockets for securing smaller items

Expandable for up to 15% additional packing capacity; solid, strong zippers; sturdy telescoping handle; securely mounted short handle

4 double spinning wheels ensure smooth-rolling mobility in any direction; AmazonBasics 3-year limited warranty for luggage

