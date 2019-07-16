AmazonBasics Luggage Sale cuts up to 35% off hardside sets, duffels and more

- Jul. 16th 2019 9:08 pm ET

from $22
0

Amazon is currently offering up to 35% off its AmazonBasics luggage, just in time for summer vacation plans. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the AmazonBasics 28-Inch Hardside Spinner Luggage for $68 shipped. Regularly priced at $100, that’s an Amazon all-time low. I personally love traveling with hardside luggage and it helps to keep your essentials secure. This suitcase also features a TSA lock and spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 700 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout from this sale is the AmazonBasics Sports Duffel for $22.43, which is usually priced at $28. This duffle bag is spacious and a perfect option for traveling or to use at the gym. It also has two carrying options and a mesh exterior pocket that’s great to access essentials quickly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage features:

  • Premium hardside spinner luggage for weekend getaways or international carry-on; built-In TSA lock
  • Protective hard shell made of supremely durable, yet flexible, polycarbonate material (instead of ABS like the original); choice of stylish color
  • Fully lined interior with divider; compression pad helps free up space; 150D-polyester interior organizer with 3 zippered pockets for securing smaller items
  • Expandable for up to 15% additional packing capacity; solid, strong zippers; sturdy telescoping handle; securely mounted short handle
  • 4 double spinning wheels ensure smooth-rolling mobility in any direction; AmazonBasics 3-year limited warranty for luggage
AXIS Gear motorize your blinds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $22

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2019

About the Author