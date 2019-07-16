Amazon’s Prime Day spruces up your look with Nautica, Van Heusen, more from $8

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select men’s shirts from Nautica, Van Heusen, and more. Prices start at $8 and are exclusively for Prime members with free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nautica Long-Sleeve Half Zip Pullover from just $17. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly this pullover runs for $48. It is very versatile to wear year-round and can be paired with jeans, shorts, slacks, joggers and more. Plus, it’s available in an array of color options. Ratings are still coming in; however, Nautica is well known for its high quality. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Another shirt that will polish your look is the Van Heusen Wrinkle Free Poplin Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt at only $18. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $27. This shirt is stylish, timeless and its wrinkle-free material will keep you looking fresh all day. Rated 3.9/5 stars with reviews still coming in.

Nautica’s Long-Sleeve Half Zip Pullover features:

When there’s chill in the air, this super soft knit top is just what you need for casual, cool-weather style, with a zipper front for sporty appeal.

Long sleeve top with mock-neck and half-zip closure

100% Cotton

Mock-neck, half-zip closure

