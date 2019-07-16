Take 44% off APC’s 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS at its best price this year: $35

Office Depot offers the APC 650VA Seven-Outlet BN650M1 UPS for $34.99 with free shipping on orders over $45. Free in-store pick up is available as well. Normally selling for $61.50 at other retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 44% discount, matches our previous Black Friday 2018 offer for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since in the months since then. APC’s UPS is a great solution to preventing network downtimes at home. With a 650VA battery, it can keep gear running for up to eight hours. It also features a built-in 2.4A USB charging port. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that you can still save at least 20% on AmazonBasics Mac + iPhone accessories, more from $5. That includes Amazon’s in-house 800VA UPS at $55.

APC 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:

Protect computers and other delicate electronic equipment from power surges and data loss with this APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply. It provides surge protection as well as battery backup so that nothing is damaged or lost during a thunderstorm. This APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply also includes a USB port for charging phones and other devices.

