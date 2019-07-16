Take 44% off APC’s 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS at its best price this year: $35

- Jul. 16th 2019 9:23 am ET

0

Office Depot offers the APC 650VA Seven-Outlet BN650M1 UPS for $34.99 with free shipping on orders over $45. Free in-store pick up is available as well. Normally selling for $61.50 at other retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 44% discount, matches our previous Black Friday 2018 offer for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since in the months since then. APC’s UPS is a great solution to preventing network downtimes at home. With a 650VA battery, it can keep gear running for up to eight hours. It also features a built-in 2.4A USB charging port. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that you can still save at least 20% on AmazonBasics Mac + iPhone accessories, more from $5. That includes Amazon’s in-house 800VA UPS at $55.

APC 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:

Protect computers and other delicate electronic equipment from power surges and data loss with this APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply. It provides surge protection as well as battery backup so that nothing is damaged or lost during a thunderstorm. This APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply also includes a USB port for charging phones and other devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

APC

APC
Office Max

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go