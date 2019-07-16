Amazon’s best-selling dog camera Furbo is $135 (Reg. $250), today only for Prime Day

Furbo has extended its Prime Day deal to let readers get one more chance at one of the lowest prices yet on Amazon’s best-selling dog camera.

The Alexa-friendly Furbo Pet Camera with apps for iOS and Android allows you to keep an eye on your furry friends and even toss them a treat while you’re out for the day. Other features include 2-way audio, a barking alert and even night vision. Alongside a design that will most likely blend right in with your decor, the “as seen on Ellen” pet camera’s sizeable Prime Day price drop lives on. More details below.

Prime members can now bring home the Furbo Dog Camera for just $134.99 shipped via the Furbo Amazon storefront. Originally listed at $250, Furbo now sells for more like $200 at Amazon and is now matching the previous price drop. It usually requires some sort of meaningful holiday to see a notable price drop on Furbo, so now’s a great time to jump in.

Furbo includes a 1080p full HD camera with a 160° (diagonal) wide-angle lens, 4X digital zoom, and Infrared LED night vision. It also has a microphone and speaker with two-way audio so you can see and interact with your dogs. In addition, Furbo has built-in treat tossing feature that allows you to load and remotely toss treats using your iPhone or other mobile devices. Unlike many other cameras on the market, Furbo is designed specifically for dogs.

Furbo comes with a 365 day warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee if you aren’t happy with your purchase.

Furbo Dog Camera:

  • 1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.
  • 2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.
  • Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.
