Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Scythe Synthesizer, AirDisk Pro, more

- Jul. 16th 2019 9:48 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including AirDisk Pro, Fine – Photo Editor, Scythe Synthesizer, Toolbox for iWork and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Agency: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spy hidden camera Detector: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Picture Safe – Hidden Photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Toolbox for iWork – Templates: $25 (Reg. $50)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ultimate Food Value Diary: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: eBoy FixPix: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Airmail – Your Mail With You: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $6 (Reg. $7)

iPhone: Land Air Sea Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Farming Simulator 17: $20 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

