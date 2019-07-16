Prime Day Game Deals from $5: Stardew Valley, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch for $11.99. Matched Walmart. Regularly $15, this one is still full price on the eShop and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Cuphead, Pokémon Let’s Go, God of War, Disney Afternoon Collection, Nioh, Ratchet & Clank, Sekiro and many more down below. 

More game/console deals:

***Note: Many of today’s Prime Day Amazon game deals will drop in price once you’ve added the title to your cart.

Prime Day 2019 gaming deals: Console bundles, VR sets, controllers, more

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again promising a hefty inventory of deals as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured on this landing page throughout the entire event.

