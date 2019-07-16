Prime Day Game Deals from $5: Stardew Valley, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch for $11.99. Matched Walmart. Regularly $15, this one is still full price on the eShop and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Cuphead, Pokémon Let’s Go, God of War, Disney Afternoon Collection, Nioh, Ratchet & Clank, Sekiro and many more down below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
***Note: Many of today’s Prime Day Amazon game deals will drop in price once you’ve added the title to your cart.
- Cuphead $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler Switch $40 (Reg. $60) | Target
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $15 (Reg. $25+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $16 (Reg. $20)
- Megaman 11 $19.50 (Reg. $30) | Target
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Fighters Pass $20 (Reg. $25) | Target
- Undertale $12 (Reg. $20) | Target
- Switch eShop games from $1 | eShop
- The Messenger, Super Meat Boy, Mutant Mudds, more
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rage 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $19.50 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Matched on Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Ni no Kuni: White Witch pre-order $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Prime Day 2019 gaming deals: Console bundles, VR sets, controllers, more
PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership $40 (Reg. $60)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!