The Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier is up to $100 off at Amazon, now $199 shipped

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering the Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier for $199 shipped. Regularly up to $300, it still fetches closer to $289 at Best Buy and is at the best price we have tracked on Amazon since early 2018. This model is designed to remove 99% off airborne pollutants. It filters room air 5 times per hour in medium to large bedrooms (up to 540 sq. ft.). Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below.
Speaking of air purifiers and fans, we still have some notable Prime Day Dyson models on sale from $190 shipped right here. And head over to our growing Prime Day 2019 hub where you’ll find a curated selection of all the best deals.
Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier:
- ADVANCED SWEDISH DESIGN. Swedish filter technology captures 99% of airborne pollutants like viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria and more
- ELIMINATES ODORS. Activated carbon filter reduces gases, VOCs, and annoying odors from pets, smoking, cooking, wildfires and more
- COLORFUL. Includes machine washable fabric pre-filters in Diva Blue and Dark Shadow. Leave the mesh filter housing exposed for a Scandinavian look
