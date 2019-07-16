The Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier is up to $100 off at Amazon, now $199 shipped

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering the Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier for $199 shipped. Regularly up to $300, it still fetches closer to $289 at Best Buy and is at the best price we have tracked on Amazon since early 2018. This model is designed to remove 99% off airborne pollutants. It filters room air 5 times per hour in medium to large bedrooms (up to 540 sq. ft.). Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below.

Speaking of air purifiers and fans, we still have some notable Prime Day Dyson models on sale from $190 shipped right here. And head over to our growing Prime Day 2019 hub where you’ll find a curated selection of all the best deals.

Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier:

ADVANCED SWEDISH DESIGN. Swedish filter technology captures 99% of airborne pollutants like viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria and more

ELIMINATES ODORS. Activated carbon filter reduces gases, VOCs, and annoying odors from pets, smoking, cooking, wildfires and more

COLORFUL. Includes machine washable fabric pre-filters in Diva Blue and Dark Shadow. Leave the mesh filter housing exposed for a Scandinavian look

