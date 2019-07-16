Cast iron cookware Prime Day deals from $10: pizza pan, burger press, more

As part of the Prime Day summer sales promotion, Amazon is offering some great deals on a series of cast iron cookware. One standout is the 14-inch Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Pizza Pan (P14P3) at $27.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It goes for $64 direct and more like $40 at Walmart and elsewhere. This 14-inch pizza stone is pre-seasoned and features side loop handles and a nice lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More cast iron Prime Day deals below.
More Cast Iron Prime Day Deals:
- Lodge 6 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuisinart 4-in-1 Burger Press $10 (Reg. $13)
- Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Dutch Oven $48 (Reg. $60)
- TOWA Japanese Tetsubin Tea Kettle $24 (Reg. $30)
- Lodge 3 Quart Cast Iron Combo Cooker $30 (Reg. $35+)
Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Pizza Pan:
- 14-inch cast-iron round pizza pan heats quickly and evenly
- Pre-seasoned with vegetable oil formula and ready for immediate use
- Side loop handles for a safe, secure grip when transporting
- Hand wash only; cookware is 400ºF in 4 minutes on medium heat and is sterile at 212º F, so soap isn’t always necessary.
- Measures approximately 16 by 15 by 2-1/2 inches
