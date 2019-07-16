Cast iron cookware Prime Day deals from $10: pizza pan, burger press, more

- Jul. 16th 2019 5:13 pm ET

From $10
As part of the Prime Day summer sales promotion, Amazon is offering some great deals on a series of cast iron cookware. One standout is the 14-inch Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Pizza Pan (P14P3) at $27.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It goes for $64 direct and more like $40 at Walmart and elsewhere. This 14-inch pizza stone is pre-seasoned and features side loop handles and a nice lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More cast iron Prime Day deals below.

More Cast Iron Prime Day Deals:

Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Pizza Pan:

  • 14-inch cast-iron round pizza pan heats quickly and evenly
  • Pre-seasoned with vegetable oil formula and ready for immediate use
  • Side loop handles for a safe, secure grip when transporting
  • Hand wash only; cookware is 400ºF in 4 minutes on medium heat and is sterile at 212º F, so soap isn’t always necessary.
  • Measures approximately 16 by 15 by 2-1/2 inches
Prime Day 2019 Lodge

