Chico’s women’s apparel is now up to 45% off for Amazon Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Chico’s women’s apparel. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. A basic that you should add to your wardrobe is the Cotton Slub Elbow-Sleeve Tee Shirt for $18. This shirt is regularly priced at $36 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s a great style that can be layered, paired with shorts, jeans, joggers or slacks alike. It’s available in several color options and rated 4.3/5 stars with 180 reviews.

You can also pair the top mentioned above with the So Slimming Girlfriend Crop Jeans that are marked down to $35 and regularly are priced at $89. These jeans are flattering and their dark wash will pair with almost any top. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Chico’s Cotton Slub Elbow-Sleeve Shirt features:

EASY WEAR: This traditional fit tee features a subtle slub knit with a scoop neck and elbow-length sleeves.

FABRIC DETAILS: Soft and lightweight, featuring a 60% cotton/40% modal blend, this machine-washable tee is a seasonless staple. It’s an ideal choice for spring and summer and is the perfect layering piece for fall.

IDEAL FIT: Hitting just at the hip with a slightly extended back hem, this 27” top is ideal for all body types. To find your perfect fit, refer to our unique size chart for compatible sizing in the product images.

WARDROBE ESSENTIAL: A versatile and stylish piece for any woman and any look. Dress it up with a statement-making necklace and fitted skirt, or keep it casual paired with your favorite jeans.

