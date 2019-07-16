Clarisonic facial brushes and products at 30% off for clear summer skin

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering 30% off or more on Clarisonic facial brushes and products. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the Clarisonic Deep Pore Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement for $25. Regularly these brushes are priced at $44, and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6 months. Rated 4/5 stars with over 800 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout is the Clarisonic Mia Prima 1-Speed Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush. This set is a great deal that comes with the facial cleansing device, two brush heads and a refreshing cleanser. Pick up this set for just $90, which is usually priced at $129.

Finally, be sure to check out the up to 30% off Korean beauty products sale that’s going on now.

Clarisonic Facial Cleaning Brushes feature:

Clarisonic offers the luxury to customize and replace the brush head so every skin type and concern is addressed and optimum brush performance is assured.

The clarisonic brush heads are made from a patented bristle material with soft, rounded tips that gently glide over skin and are safe for all skin types.

After use wash with liquid soap and water.

Clarisonic is the #1 cleansing device recommended by U.S. dermatologists* and the #1 at-home beauty device brand in the U.S.**

