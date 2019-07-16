Timeless Diamond Stud Earrings at Amazon from $174 shipped (30% off)

As one of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering diamond studs from its in-house brand from $174 shipped for Prime members. Regularly at least $249, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These earrings have a screw-on backing to keep them secure. Plus, they’re perfect for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. These studs come in an array of total diamond weights, up to one full carat. Best of all, these earrings are timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4/5 stars with over 120 reviews.

With your savings be sure to pick up a Weiman Jewelry Cleaning Kit for just $7 Prime shipped. This solution will help to preserve your diamonds and keep them looking nice. With over 460 reviews, the cleaner is rated 3.9/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals that are going on today.

Amazon’s Diamond Studs feature:

Our experts carefully select the finest diamonds from a huge assortment of rough stones.

Classic solitaire studs featuring diamonds nestled in four-prong settings and screw-on backings These classic solitaire studs are AGS certified and a certificate will be included

Carat weight listed is the total for both studs

All our diamond suppliers confirm that they comply with the Kimberley Process to ensure that their diamonds are conflict free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!