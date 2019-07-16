ecobee4 offers HomeKit support, more for under $180 on Prime Day

Amazon offers the ecobee4 Smart Theremostat with Alexa and HomeKit support for $179.99 shipped. Regularly up to $249, today’s deal is within $10 of our notable 2019 mentions. B&H is currently charging $199 as a comparison. This is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker, and much more. It also ships with an extra room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Want the latest from ecobee? The new SmartThermostat is getting a Prime Day discount to under $199, a 20% discount and the best price we’ve seen to date.

ecobee4 features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees).

ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough.

