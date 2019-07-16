Embrace mobile workflows using G-Tech’s 1TB USB-C SSD: $156 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE USB-C SSD for $156.23 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s over $40 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. Whether you’re looking for a backup drive or an option to keep work files off your local disk, this external drive is a forward-thinking option worth considering. It sports USB-C connectivity, and a design that is iP67 water, dust, and crush resistant. File transfer speeds reach up to 560MB/s, providing plenty of headroom for working with 4K video and high-end RAW photos. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE USB-C SSD features:

A durable design with IP67 water/dust resistance, 3M drop tested*, and 1000lb crush resistance

Super-fast transfer rates up to 560MB/s

Latest-generation USB-C connectivity (USB 3.1 Gen 2)

Shock and vibration resistant solid state drive

An industry-leading 5-year limited manufacturer’s warranty

