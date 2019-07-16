Embrace mobile workflows using G-Tech’s 1TB USB-C SSD: $156 (All-time low)

- Jul. 16th 2019 9:42 am ET

$156
0

Amazon is offering the G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE USB-C SSD for $156.23 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s over $40 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. Whether you’re looking for a backup drive or an option to keep work files off your local disk, this external drive is a forward-thinking option worth considering. It sports USB-C connectivity, and a design that is iP67 water, dust, and crush resistant. File transfer speeds reach up to 560MB/s, providing plenty of headroom for working with 4K video and high-end RAW photos. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE USB-C SSD features:

  • A durable design with IP67 water/dust resistance, 3M drop tested*, and 1000lb crush resistance
  • Super-fast transfer rates up to 560MB/s
  • Latest-generation USB-C connectivity (USB 3.1 Gen 2)
  • Shock and vibration resistant solid state drive
  • An industry-leading 5-year limited manufacturer’s warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$156

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best External Hard Drive Deals

Best External Hard Drive Deals

These high-capacity data storage devices are typically used for full-system (Time Machine) backups and to quickly share large digital media files. The most common external hard drives connects via USB 2.0/3.0, but there are other (faster) interfaces available including FireWire, Thunderbolt, USB-C, and others.

Prime Day 2019 Storage g-technology

About the Author