Take up to 30% off Gerber multitools and more from $6 in this Prime Day sale

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of hand tools for Prime members with deals starting at under $6 shipped. Headlining is the Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier at $19.59. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate, is the second-best deal we’ve seen this year and one of the best prices all-time. This multitool features 12 different components in one and is comprised of a lightweight stainless steel handle. This is perfect for adding to your bag as a way to be prepared for just about anything. With over 2,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.
Other notable deals:
- Gerber Bear Grylls Survival Hatchet: $18 (Reg. $25)
- Gerber Folding Sheath Knife: $18.50 (Reg. $26)
- Crescent CTK170CMP2 Mechanics Tool Set: $77 (Reg. $93)
- and even more…
Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier features:
- Suspension Multi-Plier multitool with 12 integrated components
- Saf.T.Plus component locking system guarantees safety
- Lightweight open-frame stainless steel handle
- Includes a ballistic nylon sheath
- Weighs 9.6 oz; Closed Length: 4 inches; limited lifetime warranty
