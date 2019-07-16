Take up to 30% off Gerber multitools and more from $6 in this Prime Day sale

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of hand tools for Prime members with deals starting at under $6 shipped. Headlining is the Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier at $19.59. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate, is the second-best deal we’ve seen this year and one of the best prices all-time. This multitool features 12 different components in one and is comprised of a lightweight stainless steel handle. This is perfect for adding to your bag as a way to be prepared for just about anything. With over 2,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable deals:

Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier features:

  • Suspension Multi-Plier multitool with 12 integrated components
  • Saf.T.Plus component locking system guarantees safety
  • Lightweight open-frame stainless steel handle
  • Includes a ballistic nylon sheath
  • Weighs 9.6 oz; Closed Length: 4 inches; limited lifetime warranty
