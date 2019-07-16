Bring four USB 3.0 ports to your MacBook or iPad with this $10 USB-C hub

HooToo-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $9.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code PQ7N7QTZ at checkout. This is down 50% from its going rate and is the best available. If you’re missing USB 3.0 on your MacBook or want to expand your iPad’s capabilities, this is a must. It takes a single USB-C port and turns it into four USB 3.0 ports for you to use with your legacy devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is great for those who want something a bit smaller. It’s $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and is perfect to leave on devices, converting them to be USB-C.

HooToo USB-C Hub features:

More Ports to do more: USB C hub conveniently connects to the latest MacBook, MacBook Pro, or Type-C Windows laptops and instantly adds the extra functionality of 4 x USB 3.0 Ports. Heat Dissipative aluminum alloy: coated with an anodized metal finish, the USB C adapter sports a resilient, sturdy finish that helps dissipate heat better and faster. Plug in for instant usage: No driver required for Windows and automatic Built-in driver Installation for your MacBook; backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1 Ports and device

