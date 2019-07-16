Huffy’s Green Machine Trike has drifted to an Amazon low of $79 (Reg. $100+)

As a limited-time Prime Day deal, Amazon has the Huffy Green Machine Ride-On Trike at $79.18 shipped for Prime members. It goes for over $100 at Kohl’s and Bed Bath and Beyond, although Kohl’s throws in $20 Kohl’s Cash as an added bonus. Amazon had been charging $98 before today’s drop to the all-time low. It features a dual stick steering wheel so kids ages 8 and up can slide, spin, and drift to their heart’s content. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Save a little extra when opting for the more traditional-looking Razor FlashRider 360 Caster Trike at $69. Features include a 3-piece crank double crown fork design.

Meanwhile, Walmart has the electric version of the Huffy’s Green Machine for $99.

Huffy Green Machine Ride-On Trike:

The Green Machine trike has a new cool look with fun wheel discs; the fully adjustable bucket seat makes it easy to get the perfect fit for sliding fun

The dual stick steering puts the power in the driver’s hands; your child has the freedom to spin, slide and drift at will; the wide resin rear wheels enable fantastic spins

Feel the freedom, feel the power in dynamic spins, slides and drifts; the Green Machine’s unique wide stance is designed for 180-degree fun

