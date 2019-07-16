Prime Day savings include up to 30% off a selection of Korean beauty products

- Jul. 16th 2019 11:40 am ET

Up to 30%
0

As one of Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 deals, CrediThink (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Korean skincare items. Eligible products are marked. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. This sale features discounts on products that are seldom, if ever, on sale. That includes the KEEP COOL Soothe Bamboo Toner 12-ounce Bottle at $22.49. Regularly $30, this is the first price drop we’ve ever tracked for this item at Amazon. It’s formulated with 85% bamboo extract plus other green ingredients for a soothing and hydrating feeling. A bottle of this size will last quite a long time, too. Ratings are very light for this item, but as someone who uses this product daily, I highly recommend it – especially at this price. Head below for more of our top picks from this sale.

More CrediThink Prime Day deals:

These aren’t the only beauty deals we’ve seen this Prime Day. Amazon is also taking at least 30% off a selection of skincare, hair products, and more. And have you taken a look at Lady Gaga’s new Haus Laboratories cosmetics line? Preorders are available from $26 and items will be shipping in September.

KEEP COOL Soothe Bamboo Toner:

KEEP COOL Soothe Bamboo Toner is a skin soothing and deep hydrating toner that is infused with 85% bamboo extract. Its ingredients such as Phyto Green Shower, Low & High Molecular Hyaluronic Acid, and Polyglutamic Acid are suitable for sensitive, dry, and oily skin types.

AXIS Gear motorize your blinds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Up to 30%

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again promising a hefty inventory of deals as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured on this landing page throughout the entire event.
health and beauty

About the Author