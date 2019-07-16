Prime Day savings include up to 30% off a selection of Korean beauty products

As one of Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 deals, CrediThink (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Korean skincare items. Eligible products are marked. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. This sale features discounts on products that are seldom, if ever, on sale. That includes the KEEP COOL Soothe Bamboo Toner 12-ounce Bottle at $22.49. Regularly $30, this is the first price drop we’ve ever tracked for this item at Amazon. It’s formulated with 85% bamboo extract plus other green ingredients for a soothing and hydrating feeling. A bottle of this size will last quite a long time, too. Ratings are very light for this item, but as someone who uses this product daily, I highly recommend it – especially at this price. Head below for more of our top picks from this sale.

More CrediThink Prime Day deals:

These aren’t the only beauty deals we’ve seen this Prime Day. Amazon is also taking at least 30% off a selection of skincare, hair products, and more. And have you taken a look at Lady Gaga’s new Haus Laboratories cosmetics line? Preorders are available from $26 and items will be shipping in September.

KEEP COOL Soothe Bamboo Toner:

KEEP COOL Soothe Bamboo Toner is a skin soothing and deep hydrating toner that is infused with 85% bamboo extract. Its ingredients such as Phyto Green Shower, Low & High Molecular Hyaluronic Acid, and Polyglutamic Acid are suitable for sensitive, dry, and oily skin types.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!