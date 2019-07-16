KEEN, ECCO, Clarks, more up to 50% off just in time for summer hiking

Today only, Amazon is currently offering its Prime members up to 50% off select shoes from Clarks, ECCO, KEEN and more. One of the most notable deals is the Men’s KEEN Newport H2 Sandals from $50 shipped. Note: Discount is applied at checkout. That’s 50% off the regular rate and an Amazon all-time low. This shoe is water-friendly and a perfect sandal for all of your hiking adventures this summer. Its breathable mesh material will help to keep you comfortable and it has traction to keep you balanced throughout your excursion. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 6,800 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the Dr Scholl’s Kinney Sneaker is a must-have for everyday casual wear. This sneaker is stylish, made for comfort and it’s available in several color options. Originally priced at $70, during the sale you can find it for $54. With over 100 reviews, it’s rated 3.9/5 stars.

KEEN Newport H2 Sandals feature:

Comfort meets major versatility in this classic water shoe. It has the airiness of a sandal and the toe protection of a shoe.

The razor-sipped sole provides excellent traction, and the washable webbing upper is ready for hiking, walking.

This style is running a 1/2 size small. We suggest ordering a 1/2 size larger than your usual size!Thermoplastic polyurethane stability shank. Care-Use a small amount of detergent, wash on gentle cycle and air dry

