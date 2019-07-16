Levi’s Warehouse Event updates your denim with popular styles from $20

For a limited time only, Levi’s Premium Warehouse Event offers up to 70% off top products. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. For men, the 541 Athletic Taper Stretch Jeans are currently marked down to just $20, which is $70 off the original rate. This style was made for athletic builds and their fabric is infused with stretch for added comfort. They’re also available in a modern gray coloring, which is perfect to wear now and into fall. Better yet, their straight hem can easily be rolled to show off your boots or sneakers. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s Warehouse Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!