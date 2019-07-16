Marshall’s Stanmore II Wireless Speaker is now $150 off for Prime Day, more

The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is now down to $199 for Prime Day. Amazon Prime members can redeem the special price along with free shipping for the next 7 hours or so (or until it sells out). That’s $150 off the regular listing, so if you have your eye on one of these Marshall boxes, now’s the time to pull the trigger. Currently matched at Best Buy. Along with the classic Marshall visual appeal here, you’re looking at Bluetooth 5.0 with a 30-foot range, multi-host functionality so you can flip between Bluetooth sources and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details.

More Prime Day Speaker Deals:

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Larger than life sound: it’s perfect for any room, big or small. Built with advanced components, It produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels.
  • Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5. 0: Bluetooth 5. 0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.
  • Customize your sound: Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in.
Marshall

