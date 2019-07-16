Marshall’s Stanmore II Wireless Speaker is now $150 off for Prime Day, more

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again promising a hefty inventory of deals as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured on this landing page throughout the entire event.