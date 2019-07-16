Marshall’s Stanmore II Wireless Speaker is now $150 off for Prime Day, more

The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is now down to $199 for Prime Day. Amazon Prime members can redeem the special price along with free shipping for the next 7 hours or so (or until it sells out). That’s $150 off the regular listing, so if you have your eye on one of these Marshall boxes, now’s the time to pull the trigger. Currently matched at Best Buy. Along with the classic Marshall visual appeal here, you’re looking at Bluetooth 5.0 with a 30-foot range, multi-host functionality so you can flip between Bluetooth sources and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More Prime Day Speaker Deals:
- Upgrade with up to 40% off Klipsch, Polk, Onkyo and more
- New low on Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar: $450 (35% off)
- Score new all-time lows on Bose speakers from $89
- And many more…
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- Larger than life sound: it’s perfect for any room, big or small. Built with advanced components, It produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels.
- Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5. 0: Bluetooth 5. 0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.
- Customize your sound: Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!