Moment’s Wide Angle lens is 20% off for Prime Day, now $96 shipped

Moment via Amazon is offering its Wide Angle Lens for $95.99 shipped with the discount applying in your cart for Prime members. This is 20% off the going rate and is within a few bucks of its all-time low. I love the Moment Wide Angle Lens, as it gives you a much wider field of view than your normal camera. All you need to complete this is the Moment case for your iPhone or Android device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to expand your iPhoneography but don’t have a spare $100? This 5-in-1 Lens Kit is on sale for $14 Prime shipped right now. Offering you a telephoto, fisheye, wide-angle, and macro lens along with other accessories, you’ll be able to easily capture any shot.

Moment Wide Angle Lens features:

The Moment 18mm M-series Wide Lens works with iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and OnePlus Phones. The product includes a lens, lens cap, and microfiber bag.

This product REQUIRES you to purchase an M-series Photo Case OR Battery Photo Case to attach the lens to your phone. Does not work with O-series mounting plates or O-series iphone 6/6+ case. This lens works with all M-series case we currently selling on Amazon.

This wide lens captures 2x more picture with a multi-element glass design that provides edge to edge clarity. Our lenses are custom made with five layers of cinema quality glass and aerospace metal.

The Moment Wide is rated the highest quality attachment lens on the market. We have won countless awards from Wirecutter, Wall Street Journal, Gear Patrol, and Tom’s Guide. Plus we’re recommended by professional creatives like Casey Neistat and Peter McKinnon

