Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables 3 for $10, more

- Jul. 16th 2019 10:27 am ET

Monoprice is currently offering three of its 90-Degree Apple MFi Lightning Cables for $10 shipped when three are added to your cart and code 90DEGREE has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $8 each, they’re currently on sale for $5.50. Taking advantage of the promotion saves you an additional 33% and matches the lowest price we’ve seen. Monoprice’s Lightning Cables sport an angled connector that makes it easier to use your device while charging. Grabbing three means that you’ll be able to keep your iPhone powered up in bed, on the couch and while on-the-road. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 240 customers.

Charge your Apple® iOS®l device with Lightning® cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust.

The angled Lightning connector positions the cable in such a way that it allows for easy access to your iOS-enabled mobile digital device in both portrait and landscape mode, even while charging. The angled USB connector positions the cable in such a way that it allows for each access to charging carts and USB chargers.

