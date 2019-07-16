Popular Nike gear and apparel at an extra 20% off during Amazon’s Prime Day

As one of its, Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering steep discounts with an extra 20% off select Nike products at checkout. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. Find great deals on apparel, gear, accessories and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag $29. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag is perfect for trips to the gym or any of your summer travels. It features a spacious interior and padded straps that can be carried over your shoulder or handheld. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 300 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Stay comfortable throughout your workouts with the popular 6-Pack of Performance Cushions Socks for just $14, which is down from its regular rate of $20. These socks are sweat-wicking, feature arch support and have a ribbed design to stay put throughout your workouts. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,4000 reviews from happy Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas golf Amazon Sale with apparel, shoes and accessories from $31 Prime shipped.

Our top picks for men include

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!