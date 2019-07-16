Omron 7 Blood Pressure Monitor pairs with your iPhone at 30% off, now $35

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is currently offering the Omron 7 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor for $34.99 shipped for Prime members at checkout. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is $12 under the Amazon low and the best price we’ve seen to date. This blood pressure monitor pairs with its companion iOS and Android app over Bluetooth and can also sync data with Apple Health. So if you’re looking for a companion to your Apple Watch, this is a notable option. Note: shipping is delayed just a few days, though you can still lock in the price now. With over 830 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 65%. More below.

We’re also still seeing the Omron 5 Series Blood Pressure Monitor on sale for $24.50. Though you’ll be ditching the smartphone connectivity, this is a more budget-conscious way to track your blood pressure.

Omron 7 Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Manage/track up to 100 readings on your monitor and unlimited readings and users on your smartphone with the free Omron app (works with select iOS and Android devices; visit OmronHealthcare.com/connect for a complete list of compatible devices)

The Omron Heart Zone Guidance features helps ensure consistently precise readings by activating the monitor when your wrist is at heart level, while Ultra-Silent inflation allows measurements to be taken quietly anywhere

Advanced Averaging feature displays the average of the last 3 readings taken within the last 10 minutes; Blood Pressure Level Indicator shows how your reading compares to the internationally recognized guidelines for normal or hypertensive ranges

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!