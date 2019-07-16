The Opal Nugget Ice Maker can adorn your countertop at $342 (Reg. up to $475)

Amazon offers the FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $341.99 shipped. Same price at Walmart. It currently goes for around $475 at Home Depot. We saw it for close to $380 several weeks ago, and this is the new Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is an easy way to add restaurant-style ice to your drinks at home. The machine is also Bluetooth-enabled, which means you can schedule ice production from the comfort of your smart device. Rated 5 stars from over 60% of total reviews.

With your savings, pick up a few Opal Ice Maker Water Filters at $20 each. These filters have a 3-month lifespan.

Prime Day 2019 has seen plenty of deals on home goods. You can browse our hub for the best of the best.

FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker:

COUNTERTOP SIZE – With it’s elegant design, the Opal will wow your guests before they even try the delicious ice it makes. Measures at 15.5 x 10.5 x 17.2 inches – The perfect size for any countertop in your home

QUICK AND POWERFUL – Within only 20 minutes, you’ll be enjoying soft, crunchy ice, just like the ice you love from your favorite restaurant. The Opal produces 24 lbs of ice per day, and the bin holds 3 lbs at a time

SMART – The Opal is bluetooth equipped, so you can set up your ice making schedule from the convenience of your phone using the free FirstBuild app. It senses when the bin is full of ice, so it won’t overfill

PORTABLE – No water hookup required, just plug it into any 120v grounded (standard) electrical outlet and fill the reservoir with water. As ice melts, the water returns to the reservoir, where it will simply be made back into more ice

