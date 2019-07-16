Level up your Smash Bros. skills with PowerA’s $37 GameCube Controller (26% off)

- Jul. 16th 2019 1:49 pm ET

Amazon offers the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch for $36.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is $3 less than our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s Wireless Switch controller is perfect for Smash Bros. with the GameCube-style layout. It features include motion controls, a larger D-pad, added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. Rated 4/5 stars from over 490 customers.

The Prime Day gaming deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing plenty of other includes including a Switch GC bundle for $300, Oculus Go at $209, and much more.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller features:

  • The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
  • Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
  • Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
  • Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official Licensed Product with two-year limited warranty
