Level up your Smash Bros. skills with PowerA’s $37 GameCube Controller (26% off)

Amazon offers the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch for $36.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is $3 less than our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s Wireless Switch controller is perfect for Smash Bros. with the GameCube-style layout. It features include motion controls, a larger D-pad, added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. Rated 4/5 stars from over 490 customers.

The Prime Day gaming deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing plenty of other includes including a Switch GC bundle for $300, Oculus Go at $209, and much more.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller features:

The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official Licensed Product with two-year limited warranty

