Level up your Smash Bros. skills with PowerA’s $37 GameCube Controller (26% off)

Amazon offers the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch for $36.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is $3 less than our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s Wireless Switch controller is perfect for Smash Bros. with the GameCube-style layout. It features include motion controls, a larger D-pad, added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. Rated 4/5 stars from over 490 customers.
The Prime Day gaming deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing plenty of other includes including a Switch GC bundle for $300, Oculus Go at $209, and much more.
PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller features:
- The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate
- Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
- Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
- Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official Licensed Product with two-year limited warranty
