Prime Day has a 26-inch bike for $150 (Reg. $200+), co-pilot trailer $56, more

Amazon is offering the 26-inch Firmstrong Urban Men’s Single Speed Beach Cruiser Bicycle for $149.99 shipped. This is down from its $250 going rate and is within a few bucks of its all-time low. If you’re a fan of warmer weather, this is a great way to get outside in the cool of the evening. This bike is great for guys from 5′ 4″ to 6′ 2″. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

If you’ve got a little tyke, we also spotted that Amazon is offering the WeeRide Co-Pilot Bike Trailer for $56.24 shipped. This is down from its regular $75 going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This bike trailer hooks up to your seat and gives your kid their own set of pedals and a handlebar, giving you an easy way to bring your child along. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

To keep your iPhone handy, yet protected while you ride, Nextmall (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TURATA Bike Bags Handlebar Smartphone Holder is just $13.59 Prime shipped when the code ZQ6KF9ZW is used at checkout. This is 20% off its going rate and is the best available. Not only does this bag hold your iPhone in a waterproof way, keeping it safe from rain while you ride, but it also acts as a place to hold your keys, wallet, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Firmstrong Urban Cruise Bike features:

26-inch men’s single-speed cruiser bike for easy, relaxed riding

Classic curvy beach cruiser design with 17-inch durable steel frame and 26-inch aluminum wheels

White-wall balloon tires for a cushioned ride; easy-to-use coaster brakes

Oversized seat with dual springs for added comfort; wide handlebars with foam grips

Sized for men from 5 feet, 4 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall

