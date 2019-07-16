Prime Day has the YI 4K action camera for $46 or HERO7 Black + $50 GC for $350

Amazon is offering the YI Lite 4K Action Camera for $45.99 shipped. This is down from its normal $100 going rate for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If buying a GoPro is a bit out of your budget, this is a great option. You’re still getting 4K recording here, allowing you to capture just about anything. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you would prefer a GoPro, Amazon has the HERO7 Black 4K60 Waterproof Action Camera on sale for $349.99 shipped with a bonus $50 gift card. Also at Best Buy for the same promotion. Originally $400, the value of this bundle brings the overall cost of the HERO7 Black to $300. In the past, we’ve seen the HERO7 Black drop to around $290 through limited discounts. The GoPro HERO7 Black features 4K60 recording, HyperSmooth stabilization, and built-in waterproofing, making it a great option for capturing your summer adventures. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Be ready to store your adventures on the SanDisk 1TB microSD card for $341 shipped, which is nearly 25% off. If you never want to have to worry about changing out the microSD card in your YI or GoPro, this is a must. Or, if you want to save some cash, the 128GB microSD Card from Samsung is $19.50 Prime shipped and gets the job done just the same, though it offers 1/10 the storage space.

YI Lite 4K Action Camera features:

Professional quality 4K/20fps, 1080p/30fps, 1080p/60fps video recording and 16MP still image capture powered by Sony image sensor.

Integrated 2.0″ LCD touch screen makes control of this tiny but powerful camera super easy.

130 minutes of battery life at 1080p/60fps help you focus on shooting instead of counting battery life.

The best in the class 2.4G/5G dual band Wi-Fi allows you to download video/photo from camera to smartphone at 50+Mbps or control the camera up to 330ft (100m) away. Bluetooth 4.1 allows you to control the camera with optional YI Bluetooth Remote up to 33ft (10m) away.

