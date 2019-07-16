Galaxy Note 9 is down to $650 (Reg. $1,000), refurb. Pixel from $100, more

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $649.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,000 price tag at Amazon for a new all-time low there. We’ve seen the Note 9 offered for less in the past, dropping to $500, though that was only the international model which is limited to AT&T or T-Mobile service. This is Samsung’s latest and greatest Note, though the next model is due to be announced next month. If you love the idea of having a stylus always with you for your smartphone, then the Note 9 is for you. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head after the jump for more deals.

Nomad Base Station

Woot is also offering most Google Pixel devices in “scratch and dent condition” from $100 Prime shipped in various configurations. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. You’ll expect to see some wear and tear on these devices, potentially including some scratches, but Woot has tested each device and confirmed they’re in working order, providing you with a 90-day warranty.

Whether you’re looking for something budget-friendly like the original Pixel or something new like the Pixel 3, it’s on sale at Woot right now. Our favorite from the sale is the Pixel 2 XL from $239.99, which originally went for $849. The Pixel 2 XL gives you the great benefits of the Pixel, like a fantastic camera, unlimited photo backup, and updates direct from Google. If you’re still rocking an older smartphone, this would be a great replacement or upgrade. Learn more in our hands-on review. Shop the entire sale here.

Don’t forget about the other great Prime Day deals on Android devices. We’ve got the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 down to $499 with other tablets starting at just $100. Plus, check out yesterday’s smartphone roundup with many deals still live from $20, depending on if you’re wanting ultra-budget-friendly or something a little higher end.

Other smartphones on sale:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

Get to work or get creative with the Galaxy Note9 SM-N960U 128GB Smartphone from Samsung. Featuring a large, 6.4″ curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display, a smarter S Pen stylus/Bluetooth remote, and Samsung’s updated Bixby digital assistant, the Note9 can fit into both your work and personal life. Use the S Pen to jot notes or remotely control your phone and media. The large screen with edge-to-edge curved glass gives brilliant color and contrast to movies, and enough real estate for proofing a presentation. With an updated Bixby, you can enjoy a more conversational and personal digital assistant experience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!