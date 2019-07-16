Prime Day coffee pod packs from $21: McCafé, Starbucks, Victor Allen’s, more

Amazon is offering some big time deals on a large collection of K-cup compatible coffee pods for Prime Day 2019. Time is winding down on all of today’s deals so be sure to dig into our top picks down below. You’ll find deep deals starting from $21 on brands like Starbucks, McCafé, Victor Allen’s, Gevalia and much more. These deals are for Prime members only with free shipping across the board. We have already seen our fair share of coffee maker price drops for the big summer holiday and now it’s time to fill them up at a discount. Head below for everything.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Prime Day Coffee Deals:
- 84-Pack McCafé French Roast Pods $26.50 (Reg. $36)
- 60-Pack Starbucks Plus Dark Roast $39 (Reg. $48)
- 8-Pack Victor Allen’s Medium Roast Pods $20.50 (Reg. $27+)
- 100-Pack Gevalia Colombian Pods $32 (Reg. $48)
- 100-Pack Two Rivers Bit of Everything $35.50 (Reg. $45)
- 40-Pack Coffee Variety Pack Sampler Pods $21 (Reg. $26)
- 48-Pack McCafé Variety Pack Pods $29 (Reg. $39)
- And many more…
McCafé French Roast Pods:
- One box of 84 McCafe French Roast Keurig K Cup Coffee Pods
- Expertly roasted for a bold and flavorful taste
- Made with 100% Arabica beans for top quality
- Kosher certified
- European-inspired flavor you can drink all day
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!