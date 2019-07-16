Prime Day coffee pod packs from $21: McCafé, Starbucks, Victor Allen’s, more

Amazon is offering some big time deals on a large collection of K-cup compatible coffee pods for Prime Day 2019. Time is winding down on all of today’s deals so be sure to dig into our top picks down below. You’ll find deep deals starting from $21 on brands like Starbucks, McCafé, Victor Allen’s, Gevalia and much more. These deals are for Prime members only with free shipping across the board. We have already seen our fair share of coffee maker price drops for the big summer holiday and now it’s time to fill them up at a discount. Head below for everything.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Prime Day Coffee Deals:

McCafé French Roast Pods:

One box of 84 McCafe French Roast Keurig K Cup Coffee Pods

Expertly roasted for a bold and flavorful taste

Made with 100% Arabica beans for top quality

Kosher certified

European-inspired flavor you can drink all day

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!