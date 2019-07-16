Prime Day fitness deals up to 30% off: dumbbells, benches, more from $12

As part off its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off sports, fitness and outdoor products. That includes a wide selection of AmazonBasics gear and more starting from $12 or less with free shipping across the board for Prime members. This is a great opportunity to score some accessories or gear for your home gym including dumbbells, kettlebells, weight benches and much more with deep Prime Day price drops. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Prime Day Fitness Deals:

We also have huge deals on fitness trackers/smartwatches from Fitbit, Garmin, Ticwatch and some incredible Apple Watch price drops.

AmazonBasics Cast Iron Hex Dumbbell:

Dumbbell for resistance training—great for arms, chest, back, core, and legs

Made of solid high-quality cast iron for reliable built-to-last strength

Hexagon-shaped ends help prevent rolling and promote stay-in-place storage

Ideal for fitness classes or a wide range of at-home workout routines

