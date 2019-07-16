Score LIFX’s Mini A19 HomeKit Light Bulb at $30 (20% off) + 22% off Tile, more

Amazon offers LIFX A19 Mini Color HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $29.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 25% discount, is the best price we’ve seen in 2019 and a match of the second-best all-time price. LIFX’s line of smart lights work without a hub, a key feature that has made its way to the Mini bulb. HomeKit support is in-tow as well, allowing you to control the lights with Siri. And if you’re more of an Alexa or Assistant fan, these LIFX bulbs support voice-control from them as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 600 customers. More below.

Other notable deals:

LIFX Mini A19 HomeKit Color Light Bulb features:

Light your space with this 4-pack of LIFX smart bulbs. It delivers up to 800 lumens using only 9W, and you can adjust the brightness from your mobile device with the free app. This pack of LIFX smart bulbs displays up to 16 million colors and lasts up to 22.8 years when used three hours per day.

