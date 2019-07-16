Prime Day office supply deals from $9: Smart notebooks, highlighters, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 promotion, Amazon is offering a Rocketbook Everlast Notebook bundle for $33.60. Prime members will have this deal available for the next 10 hours or so along with free shipping. This bundle includes the Rocketbook Everlast Executive Notebook and the Mini Wirebound along with a pair of pens and microfiber clothes. That’s up to 30% off the regular $48 price tag and the best we can find. Even with the Prime Day pricing on the Executive, you’re still saving about $5 with the bundle option. Easily transfer your handwritten notes to your iOS device and then wipe all the pages clean with a damp cloth to start fresh. Rated 4+ stars. More details and Prime Day office supply deals below.

More Prime Day Office Supply Deals:

***Note: These deals are part of Amazon’s Office Lightning deals that will be going out of stock over the next few hours.

Rocketbook Everlast Notebook bundle:

Contains 1 ever last executive size (6 x 8.9”) and 1 ever last mini (3.5 x 5.5”), 2 Pilot Frisian pens and 2 microfiber towels

No more wasting paper – these notebooks can be used endlessly

The perfect holiday gift for the student, teacher, or Professional

Use the free Rocketbook app to scan and blast your handwritten notes to your favorite cloud services like Google drive, email, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, slack, iCloud, and more

Sophisticated air technology allows you to use rocket book’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

