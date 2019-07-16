Rachael Ray’s 10-piece Bakeware Set hits the Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set at $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members only. This deal will only be around for another few hours so act quickly if you’re interested. The regularly $90 set is now at the Amazon all-time low. Fetching $80+ at Walmart and Home Depot, this is the best price we can find. It has everything you need to up your baking game including muffin pans, cookie sheets, meat loaf dishes and much more. It has “heavy gauge” steel construction with rolled-rim edges and silicone grips. Rated 4+ stars form over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also have a selection of cast iron cookware Prime Day deals from $10 if you would prefer to go that route. Otherwise, head over to our Prime Day 2019 hub and our top 10 picks for the best deals still live from Amazon’s massive summer sales event.

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set:

This Rachael Ray bakeware set features heavy gauge steel construction with rolled-rim edges designed for easy, everyday use

The bakeware features long-lasting, latte-colored nonstick inside and out to provide excellent food release with quick cleanup

Silicone grips on the bakeware handles offer plenty of solid, comfortable grasp, even with potholders

Oven safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the nonstick bakeware set includes all the essential pan shapes for great baking results

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!