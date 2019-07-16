Save up to 45% on Amazon’s best-selling umbrella this Prime Day at $15 or less

- Jul. 16th 2019 10:34 pm ET

Upper Echelon Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella with Teflon Coating for up to 45% off depending on quantities ordered. Start by getting a single umbrella for $15.07 Prime shipped when the code ADV10OFF is used at checkout. This is down around 35% from its normal going rate of $23 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This umbrella features a lifetime warranty, so if it ever breaks, you know that the company has your back. Plus, it offers 9 ribs instead of the normal 6-8 for added stability. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller. Head below the break to learn how you could save even more.

The codes below take an additional percentage off the already discounted sale price of $16.75, offering you even further savings depending on how many umbrellas you currently need. The best savings potential is buying ten or more umbrellas, yielding you a net price of $12.56 Prime shipped each.

Other ways to save:

  • Buy four or more and save 15%
    • w/ code REPOFF15
  • Buy six or more and save 20%
    • w/ code REPOFF20
  • Buy ten or more and save 25%
    • w/ code REPOFF25

Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella features:

  • AUTOMATIC, COMPACT, AND LIGHTWEIGHT – Auto open/close function allows for easy one-handed operation. Measuring just 11.5″ long and weighing less than 1lb the folding handheld umbrella is extremely packable in purses, briefcases, backpacks, luggage and more
  • WIND-DEFYING 9-RIB CONSTRUCTION – Most small or mini umbrellas are made of 6 or 8 aluminum ribs but Repel is fortified with 9 resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts without turning inside out
  • SUPERIOR WATER-REPELLENCY – Put the technology of Teflon to work for you. Waterproof, weatherproof and instantly dry, the foldable and durable Repel Travel Umbrella defends against the elements like nothing else
  • QUALITY WORKMANSHIP – Designed with a three-fold chrome plated black metal shaft, and strong metal frame to allow for greater stability in high winds. The ergonomic, slip-proof, and rubberized grip handle with wrist strap allow for easy carrying. A protective travel sleeve is included. Perfect for men, women, teens and kids
  • LIFETIME REPLACEMENT GUARANTEE – You are protected for life from the rain, sleet and snow, through our lifetime replacement guarantee program. If anything at all goes wrong with your umbrella, we will send you a replacement with no charge or return required
