Save 50% on Rocketfish’s Outdoor 60-Mile TV Antenna at a new low of $40

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Rocketfish Outdoor Amplified 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. Having originally sold for $100, we’ve more recently see it around $80 or so. That’s good for a 50% discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date. Rocketfish’s OTA Antenna is capable of bringing a wide range of content your home theater, including both 1080p and 4K news, sports and other shows. With a weather-resistant design, it sports a 60-mile range and is a notable addition for your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 125 customers.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Based on your results, if you don’t need to pull in content from 60 miles away, AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna trades the outdoor design for a 35-mile range at under $20.

Plus, don’t forget that Prime Day is full of discounts on Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, many of which have hit new all-time lows from $12.

Rocketfish Outdoor 60-Mile TV Antenna features:

Boost your reception for a clearer picture with this Rocketfish long-range outdoor antenna. With a range of up to 60 miles, this easy-to-install antenna setup is ideal for use in remote locations, while the rugged construction withstands the rigors of sun, wind, rain or cold. This Rocketfish long-range outdoor antenna arrives with all hardware need for mounting to roofs, walls, poles or other surfaces.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!