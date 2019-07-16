Ryobi’s high-end electric 40V lawn mower drops to $449 (Reg. $599)

- Jul. 16th 2019 12:29 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 21-inch 40V Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $449 shipped. That’s down from the usual $599 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked in 2019. Ryobi’s SMART TREK line features upgraded specs from its more entry-level line of mowers with a self-propelled design. Features a bulit-in light and automatically adapting speeds for the self-propelled portion of this mower. Ships with a 6Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the bells and whistles for Ryobi’s walk-behind electric lawn mower at a fraction of the price. This model is perfect for smaller yards and ditching gas or oil fumes this summer. Learn more here.

Ryobi 21-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower features:

RYOBI is leading cordless innovation with the introduction of the RYOBI 40-Volt 21 in. SMART-TREK Self-Propelled Mower. This self-propelled mower features SMART TREK technology that adapts to the user’s walking speed and has rear wheel drive for increased traction when mowing your yard. The brushless motor delivers gas-like power combined with load sensing technology that detects and delivers the power needed to maintain an optimal cutting speed, resulting in maximum power and run time. Featuring a 21 in. durable steel deck, this mower was redesigned with a 7-position single-point height adjustment (ranging from 1-1/2 in. – 4 in.) that allows you to select your mowing height with one single motion.

